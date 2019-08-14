Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc Purchases 56,842 Shares

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 56,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $191,557.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 13,970 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $44,704.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 18,200 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,448.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $17,220.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 14,100 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $71,205.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 8,202 shares of Cerecor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48. Cerecor Inc has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cerecor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cerecor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cerecor by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerecor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31,951 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

