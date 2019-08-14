Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CERS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.22. 554,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $733.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Cerus has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Mariner Greenman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 638,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,031. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $82,384.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,983,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,727,000 after purchasing an additional 211,548 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 11.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,493,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after purchasing an additional 853,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,006,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 434.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 444.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

