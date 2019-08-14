CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday.

TSE CEU traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $504.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.68 and a 12 month high of C$5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

