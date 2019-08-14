Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 285,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 371,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,884,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 441,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 325,304 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

CTHR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.42. 17,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,176. The company has a market cap of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of -0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

