Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,490,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 172,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $191,010.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.53. 532,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,810,623. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $43.50 to $39.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

