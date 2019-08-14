Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLDT. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,361. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,733.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.