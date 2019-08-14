Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.70

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

