Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 828,900 shares. Currently, 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11. Check Cap has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Check Cap alerts:

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Cap will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 60,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.