Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 912,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 821,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMRX. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Sherman purchased 30,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha J. Demski purchased 18,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,956,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 514,727 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 172.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 209,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 132,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,386,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 23.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,297. The company has a market capitalization of $150.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 729.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

