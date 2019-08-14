China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.74 million. China Distance Education had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.16%.

NYSE DL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. 21,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in China Distance Education by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Distance Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Distance Education by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 207,180 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

