China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Trading 6.5% Higher

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 272,369 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 437,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

