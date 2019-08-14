China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $707.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $20.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 5.89%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 350.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 6.3% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

CYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded China Yuchai International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

