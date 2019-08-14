Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/1/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $824.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $620.00 to $640.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $420.00 to $500.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $780.00 to $860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $870.00 to $880.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $705.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $750.00 to $780.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $696.00 to $714.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $700.00.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating. They now have a $755.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $650.00.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $706.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $650.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was given a new $824.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $815.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital to $860.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $790.00 to $845.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/19/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $658.00 to $700.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $824.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $792.00.

7/15/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $647.00 to $696.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $783.00 to $792.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, reaching $809.26. 4,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,840. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $822.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.02, for a total value of $6,845,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,802 shares of company stock worth $119,632,226 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $333,000. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

