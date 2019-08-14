Christopher Koeppen Sells 500 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) insider Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $18,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,762. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.41.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in II-VI by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $31.00 target price on II-VI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

