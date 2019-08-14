Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Set at $185.00 by Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB) has been given a $185.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

NYSE:CB traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.60. 1,680,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.00. Chubb has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $400,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 91,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul J. Krump sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,821 shares of company stock valued at $52,059,287 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

