Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Sells $783,400.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Robert D. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,654.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 47,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.