Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 21.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,710,000 after buying an additional 2,171,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,405,000 after buying an additional 1,876,556 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cigna by 34.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,895,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $787,360,000 after buying an additional 1,261,911 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,565,966 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,487,000 after buying an additional 686,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,203,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,246,000 after buying an additional 645,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $165.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.58. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $241.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cigna from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.55.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

