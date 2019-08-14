Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) updated its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.072-13.33344 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.4 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,871,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911,664. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

