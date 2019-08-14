Citigroup Analysts Give Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) a $13.00 Price Target

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) has been given a $13.00 target price by Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 83,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $53.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 32.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.11%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $146,360 in the last three months. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $13,719,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $1,552,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

