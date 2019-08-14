Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

AMGN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,594. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.89. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 17.8% in the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

