City Chic Collective (ASX:CCX) Shares Down 3.6%

City Chic Collective Ltd (ASX:CCX)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.77 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.77 ($1.25), 112,178 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.30).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $346.03 million and a PE ratio of -153.33.

City Chic Collective Company Profile (ASX:CCX)

City Chic Collective Limited operates as a specialty retailer of women's fashion products in Australia, New Zealand, the Republic of South Africa, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers its women's fashion products under the City Chic brand name. The company also sells its products through online and wholesale stores.

