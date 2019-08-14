Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $9.17. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,440,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 94,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 73,268 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $1,772,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.