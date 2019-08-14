CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.35

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.95) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $918.68 million and a P/E ratio of 7.39. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($143,734.48). Insiders acquired a total of 50,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,954 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, June 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Friday, August 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

