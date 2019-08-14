CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Set at $66.00 by Argus

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) has been given a $66.00 price target by stock analysts at Argus in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.69.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,165. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $60.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $321,776.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,453 shares of company stock worth $2,995,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.