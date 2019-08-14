CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,757. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.11. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 98.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $126,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

