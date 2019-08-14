Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP) recently:

8/13/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/9/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We model 6% topline growth on 5% organic growth for CCEP with benefit of favorable PY comp of ~0%. We see EPS upside vs. consensus from continued productivity initiatives and on the margin raw material prices. Topics of focus. Updates on 2019 guidance, Energy growth agenda.””

8/1/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

7/8/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

7/2/2019 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 82,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.54.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners PLC alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.