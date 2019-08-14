Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives $55.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $85,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total value of $146,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,932. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 296.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 163.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. 194,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,619. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.32, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.56. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $64.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.18.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 380.95%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

