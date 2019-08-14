Cohen Lawrence B Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cohen Lawrence B lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

