Cohen Lawrence B Purchases 550 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after buying an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after buying an additional 648,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $135,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.80.

MA stock opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.25. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.