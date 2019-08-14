Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.40

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 21244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The firm has a market cap of $537.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $150.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Jones bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $57,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cohu by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cohu by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

