Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Colfax posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on Colfax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,970.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. The stock had a trading volume of 666,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.