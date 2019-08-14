Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $855.27 Million

Analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce sales of $855.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $862.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $840.90 million. Colfax posted sales of $875.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $908.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Colfax had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of CFX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.45. 666,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,985. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Colfax has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 18,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $529,972.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colfax by 91.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,952,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,182 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Colfax by 2,068.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,691 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Colfax by 427.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,824,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,724 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter worth about $30,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colfax by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,854,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 722,975 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

