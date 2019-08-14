Colu Local Network (CLN) Price Down 32.4% This Week

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Colu Local Network has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Colu Local Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Colu Local Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $2,317.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Colu Local Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00271804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.01398323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00023347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00096542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Colu Local Network Token Profile

Colu Local Network’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,789,771 tokens. The official website for Colu Local Network is cln.network. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The official message board for Colu Local Network is medium.com/colu.

Buying and Selling Colu Local Network

Colu Local Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Colu Local Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Colu Local Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Colu Local Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Colu Local Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.