Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,543,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,415,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on CXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 30.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,167. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

