Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 275,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 1,147,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,792,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.