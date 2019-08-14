Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,879 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,157,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 67.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,651,000 after buying an additional 6,960,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,296,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,371,169,000 after buying an additional 2,472,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,792,693. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.39.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

