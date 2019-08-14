CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,702. CommVault Systems has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.53 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 6.57%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,673,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after acquiring an additional 697,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,866,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 110,074 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,831,000 after acquiring an additional 392,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

