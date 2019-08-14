Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Buys $136,960.00 in Stock

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.48 per share, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,435.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. 3,337,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,974. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $63.92 and a 1 year high of $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.88.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CXO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Johnson Rice lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.24.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.