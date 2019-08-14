Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 721,500 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $61.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 877.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.31 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

