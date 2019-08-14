Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Up 41.0% in July

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,133,300 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 1,512,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 15,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,342. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. Consol Energy has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $471.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consol Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

