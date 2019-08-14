Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 1,189,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,033. Constellium has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.71.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

