Contact Energy Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.21 (ASX:CEN)

Contact Energy Limited (ASX:CEN) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.208 per share on Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Shares of ASX:CEN opened at A$7.95 ($5.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. Contact Energy has a 52 week low of A$4.95 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of A$7.97 ($5.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$7.61.

Contact Energy Limited generates and retails electricity, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas in New Zealand. The company generates electricity through hydro, geothermal, and thermal sources. It also provides broadband services. The company serves approximately 570,000 customers, such as small business, commercial, and industrial customers.

