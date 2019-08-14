Contents Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $9.68 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, Contents Protocol has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Contents Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.68 million and approximately $212,705.00 worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Contents Protocol Token Profile

Contents Protocol (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,727,067,023 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur. Contents Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/contents-protocol. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io.

Contents Protocol Token Trading

Contents Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contents Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contents Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

