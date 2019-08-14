Contrasting Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Sturgis Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBI)

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $51.53 million 2.32 $4.92 million N/A N/A Sturgis Bancorp $22.48 million 2.03 $4.37 million N/A N/A

Old Point Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 12.39% 6.55% 0.65% Sturgis Bancorp 20.32% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Sturgis Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings and CD, personal, auto and recreational vehicle, commercial real estate, equipment and machinery, and government supported loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage life, mortgage accidental death, and mortgage disability insurance products; and other personal banking services, such as private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, money orders, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes. Further, it provides Internet and phone banking, Internet bill pay, direct deposit, Visa check card, merchant, CDARS, and remote deposit capture services; and wealth management and investment brokerage advisory services, as well as cash management services and e-statements. The company has branch offices in Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, South Haven, Sturgis, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

