Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Copa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Copa by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.61. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. Copa has a 52-week low of $67.38 and a 52-week high of $113.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. Copa had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

