CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Issues Earnings Results

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,858. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $635.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,918,000 after purchasing an additional 569,063 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CorePoint Lodging by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 296,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.