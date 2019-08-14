Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) PT Set at €47.00 by Oddo Bhf

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been given a €47.00 ($54.65) target price by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €62.00 ($72.09).

Get Corestate Capital alerts:

ETR CCAP traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.70 ($34.53). 50,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $634.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.83. Corestate Capital has a 12-month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of €48.20 ($56.05).

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Corestate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corestate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.