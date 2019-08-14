Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Sells $165,333.44 in Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Director Dean E. Carter sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $165,333.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSOD traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -221.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.89 and a twelve month high of $62.66.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,568,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. ValuEngine downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

