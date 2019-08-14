CoTrader Price Reaches $0.0000 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. CoTrader has a total market cap of $366,118.00 and $62,451.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.46 or 0.04421805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048885 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000235 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

