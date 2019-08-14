Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) PT Lowered to $18.00

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82. Covetrus has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $43.83.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $4,193,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,028 shares of company stock worth $6,495,656.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.